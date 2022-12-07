Intelligence Threatens Laith Balous, Vows to Burn Suweida

Laith Balous received a direct and sectarian threat, by the head of the Air Force Intelligence Department in Syria, Major General Ghassan Ismail, according to Baladi News.

The regime’s intelligence services have threatened Laith al-Balous, commander of the Men of Dignity forces, that it will burn Suweida in response to the forces’ demonstrations against the regime.

“Laith Balous received a direct and sectarian threat, by the head of the Air Force Intelligence Department in Syria, Major General Ghassan Ismail, as a result of the governorate’s demonstrations against the regime,” reported the Suwayda ANS network.

According to the network, Ismail threatened to burn Suweida in retaliation against young men who demonstrated against the regime. He threatened Balous directly because he had appeared in photos standing next to the demonstrators.

The network added that Ismail also threatened to burn and destroy the Al-Karama house, on top of charging Sheikh Wahid Balous with treason and working for foreign powers.

In response, Laith Balous said that the threat does not frighten the dignity movement, nor does it frighten the people of Suweida. He indicated that it is normal for these groups to receive such threats because the regime and its security authority know no other way to deal with all Syrians — not just the people of Suwayda.

“Suweia is above sinking into sectarianism, to which the regime seeks to drag the region’s men,” Balous stressed. He indicated that it is not logical to respond to the words issued by the security services. Rather, the sons of Suweida and their history is greater than these unpatriotic actions, which contribute to the destabilization of civil peace.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.