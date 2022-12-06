ISIS Publicizes Photos of Militants Swearing Allegiance to New Leader

ISIS-run Amaq news agency said the photos presented militants swearing allegiance to Abu al-Hassan al-Hussein al-Qurashi, according to North Press.

Islamic State Organization (ISIS) publicized on Monday through close media outlets photos of its militants in Syria for the second time during this week.

ISIS-run Amaq news agency said the photos presented militants swearing allegiance to the “ISIS new Caliph” Abu al-Hassan al-Hussein al-Qurashi, after the former leader was killed.

On December 2nd, ISIS publicized photos of its militants carrying weapons nearby an armoured vehicle in Syria, days after the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) suspended its operations against the organization due to the recent Turkish escalation in the SDF-held areas.

Since November 20th, Turkish forces have carried out hundreds of areal and ground attacks along the border strip in north and northeast Syria, targeting civilians, military personnel of the SDF and the Syrian government forces in addition to striking infrastructures.

On Nov. 30th, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the death of the ISIS leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Daraa Governorate, southwest Syria.

Earlier on the same day, the organization’s media affiliate al-Furqan aired an audio by the group’s spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer, announcing the death of al-Hassan al-Hashimi.

The recent photos showed the militants dressed in ISIS-style with explosive belts inside a room with ISIS slogans hung against walls.

While the previous photos presented ISIS militants with four-by-four vehicles and light and heavy weapons.

A few days ago, Amaq news agency publicized photos of the group’s militants in each Egypt, Uganda, West Africa and Iraq, swearing allegiance to the new Emir of the organization.

On December 5th, ISIS claimed responsibility for an operation against a checkpoint held by the SDF in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor, east Syria, killing an SDF fighter.