Link Between Suweida Unrest and Autonomous Administration in Eastern Syria

The SDC called on the Syrian authorities to find solutions to socioeconomic problems, according to Syria TV,

On Monday, the Autonomous Administration issued a statement expressing its support for the Suweida protests. Meanwhile, experts indicate that some groups in the governorate are pursuing a project similar to the Autonomous Administration’s project in eastern Syria.

In its statement, the Autonomous Administration criticized the policies of the Syrian state, which respond to the difficult socio-economic conditions in the country. It called on the Syrian authorities to find solutions to these problems, warning that it should otherwise expect “demonstrations” similar to what happened in Suweida.

The link between the unrest in Suweida and the Autonomous Administration is not new, as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced an offer for ISIS to exchange kidnapped Suweida residents for ISIS detainees held by the SDF. The offer came the night before ISIS’s attack on Suweida and its abduction of several civilians at the time.

According to information obtained by “Athr Press” from confidential sources, the SDF requested the release of two young women detained by one of the security authorities in Damascus in exchange for the release of journalist Muhammad al-Saghir. Saghir has been detained by the SDF for over two years. According to the sources, the SDF is demanding the release of “two girls who work for the SDF and were caught in Suweida while promoting the Autonomous Administration’s project, by encouraging the Druze to declare autonomy in their regions.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.