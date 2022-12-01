UN General Assembly Demands Withdrawal of Israel from Occupied Syrian Golan

92 countries voted in favour of the resolution entitled “The Syrian Golan”, while 8 countries voted against it, according to SANA.

The United Nations General Assembly has renewed the adoption of a resolution by a majority of Member States calling on the Israeli occupation entity to fully withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan to the line of June 4, 1967, in the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

92 countries voted in favour of the resolution entitled “The Syrian Golan”, and 8 countries voted against the resolution while 65 countries abstained from voting.

The resolution stipulates that the decision of “Israel” on December 14, 1981 to impose its laws and jurisdiction on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void and has no legitimacy at all, as confirmed by the Security Council in its Resolution No. 497 of 1981.

The resolution also calls on “Israel” to cancel that decision and to withdraw completely from the occupied Syrian Golan till the line of June 4, 1967, in the implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations, Dr. al-Hakam Dandi, said: The vote of the majority of member states in favour of the draft resolution entitled “The Syrian Golan” and also in favour of the decisions related to Palestine expresses the commitment of these countries to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Dandi added that the UN General Assembly, in the resolutions which it adopts annually for more than five decades, has consistently called on the “Israeli” occupation entity to end its occupation of the Syrian Golan and it has affirmed that any measures taken by the occupation entity to impose its laws and jurisdiction over the occupied Syrian Golan are null and void and have no legal effect whatsoever.

The deputy permanent representative of Syria to the United Nations stated that Israel’s intransigence and rejection to implement the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly confirms the unacceptable inability of the United Nations to oblige “Israel” to end its occupation of the Golan.

