Pedersen Calls on Turkey and SDF to Immediately Stop Escalation in Northern Syria

The UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on Turkey and the SDF to stop the escalation in northern Syria.

During his briefing to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Pedersen stressed that the call for restraint and de-escalation applies to all Syrian regions. He expressed concern about the current pattern of events.

The international envoy warned the Security Council that any large-scale military operation by one of the parties in Syria would indirectly affect other fronts, threatening the strategic stalemate that brought relative calm for about three years.

Pedersen considered that the escalation will not only harm Syrian civilians, but will also threaten regional stability. It will provide an opportunity for the return of the activity of groups classified as terrorists.

As for the way towards a solution, Pedersen said that it is done through de-escalation, restoring relative calm on the ground, resuming meetings of the Constitutional Committee, giving priority to work on the issue of detainees, kidnapped and missing persons, and deepening work towards identifying and implementing confidence-building measures.

In other news, Pedersen expressed his concern about the lack of meetings of the Constitutional Committee for about six months. He stressed that prolonging the stalemate will make it difficult to resume the work of the committee, indicating that progress must be made in the content when the committee meets again. He called on the Syrian people to consider the committee as a credible process, according to his speech.

