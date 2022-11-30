Evacuation of all U.S. Personnel, Including Diplomats from Northeast Syria

The U.S. position towards the Turkish operation in northern Syria is surrounded by a state of ambiguity, according to North Press.

The U.S. position towards the Turkish operation in northern Syria is surrounded by a state of ambiguity, which has angered Washington’s allies, the Kurdish units. Washington’s public statements confirm its rejection of the Turkish operation in northern Syria. US authorities are conducting procedures confirming that they are aware of the operation.

Following a statement by the U.S. consulate in Erbil warning its citizens not to go to northern Syria and Iraq, Al-Monitor reported that all U.S. civilian personnel, including diplomats, have been evacuated from northeast Syria to Erbil, where Turkey continues to target SDF assets and critical civilian infrastructure, particularly oil facilities, power plants, grain silos, and medical facilities.

David Eubank, the founder of Free Burma Rangers, an aid organization working in conflict zones, who was in northeast Syria until Sunday, said locals were “intimidated” by Turkey’s ongoing attacks and felt deeply betrayed by the United States.

Al-Monitor quoted the main U.S. partner in Syria as saying that he has credible intelligence that Turkey is preparing for a ground invasion of Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria in line with Ankara’s threats.

The leaks indicate that the SDF rejected all American and Russian offers and proposals that would stop the Turkish operation. They point out that all offers have a common item, which is the withdrawal of the SDF from the areas located 30 km deep in Syrian territory. Analyses confirm that the SDF finds that launching a military operation during which it loses some areas is better than losing more areas with peaceful agreements.

