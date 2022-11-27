WFP Deputy Executive Director Discuss Cooperation with Government

Mekdad highlighted the Syrian government’s efforts in light of the terrorist war and the facilities it provides to international organizations, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad discussed Sunday with Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP), Ramiro de Oliveira Lopez da Silva, and the accompanying delegation means to enhance cooperation relations to improve the humanitarian situation and meet the basic living needs of Syrian citizens.

During the meeting, Mekdad highlighted the Syrian government’s efforts in light of the terrorist war and the facilities it provides to international organizations, including the WFP, to deliver humanitarian aid to its beneficiaries.

Mekdad pointed out the importance of focusing on aspects related to early recovery and the related programs, voicing Syria’s appreciation for the efforts made by the World Food Program in this regard.

Mekdad affirmed Syria’s readiness to enhance cooperation with the program away from any political agendas that some parties are trying to impose.

He also underlined the importance of confronting the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people by the US and the European Union, which also affect the work of United Nations organizations.

Da Silva, in turn, called on the international community to exert more efforts to help the Syrian people overcome the difficulties and challenges they face.

Local Administration Ministry

Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf also discussed Sunday with Mr. Armando de Oliveira Lopes da Silva, the means to enhance and develop cooperation between the two sides in the light of the government priorities in order to achieve better response to the needs.

Makhlouf indicated that the Syrian government is providing services to citizens in various health, educational and social sectors.

In turn, da Silva said that the aim of his visit to Syria is to discuss needs and joint work with the Syrian side to achieve the best results, moving towards early recovery programs.

