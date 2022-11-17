UN Approves U.S. Draft On Human Rights in Syria

The Syrian delegate described the draft as “deeply politicized and less than transparent,” according to North Press.

The UN General Assembly approved on Wednesday a draft introduced by the U.S. representative regarding the human rights situation in Syria, with 90 in favour to 14 against.

This came in a press release by the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) in which it stressed that the Syrian government and Islamic State Organization (ISIS) “desist from any further use of chemical weapons and grant unhindered access to the Commission of Inquiry on the country.”

The US delegation introduced an annual draft resolution on the human rights situation in Syria L.36/Rev.1.

She noted that “sporadic violence” continues on a daily basis after more than a decade of war.

She stressed that chemical weapons use, bombardments, extrajudicial killings, torture, unjust disappearances, and gender‑based violence still take place.

She called on the General Assembly, through the draft, to give attention to detainees and missing persons in early 2023.

The draft also highlights the need to secure unhindered aid and reauthorization of the cross‑border mechanism for at least 12 months.

However, the Syrian delegate described the draft as “deeply politicized and less than transparent.”

Russian representative said that the draft is far removed from reality, adding that Syrians suffer from “unilateral coercive measures.”

He discouraged the Committee from agreeing with the U.S. and voting against the “L.36”.

The Committee then approved “L.36” by a recorded vote of 90 in favour to 14 against, with 68 abstentions.

The General Assembly strongly condemns the human rights situation in the country where 500.000 Syrians, including 29.000 children, were killed due to indiscriminate killing and continued indiscriminate use of heavy weapons and aerial bombardments.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.