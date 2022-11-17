Mekdad Arrives in New Delhi on Official Visit

Mekdad will meet with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, arrived Thursday evening in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on an official visit.

Mekdad will meet with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, and a number of senior officials there.

The visit is aimed at strengthening political and economic relations besides discussing bilateral issues, and the latest political developments.

Upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi, Minister Mekdad and his accompanying delegation were received by Ambassador Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit and Dr. Bassam Alkhatib, Syria’s Ambassador to India.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.