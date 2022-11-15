Assad Regime Arrests Number of Remittance Representatives in Damascus

The campaign was carried out by the Political Security branch in the region, according to Damas Post.

Damas Post correspondent in Damascus said that Assad regime forces launched a campaign of raids and arrests on a number of remittance representatives in the Dwelaa area of Damascus on Tuesday morning.

The correspondent added that the campaign was carried out by the Political Security branch in the region after it summoned five delegates working in remittances and exchange for interrogation. He noted that the delegates had previously taken permits to practice work in this field.

Our correspondent confirmed that these people were summoned to a security branch in Damascus, where three of them were arrested directly without any interrogation. Regime forces released one of the three half an hour after his arrest.

According to a confidential source seen by our correspondent, the branch blackmailed him and asked him for a financial percentage of all remittances that came to him. This is in addition to the branch’s request from the person to take a complete inventory of his monthly accounts periodically to prevent his arrest or transfer to any branch for investigation.

