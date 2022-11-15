Low Pressure Area Coming: Appeals to Prevent Winter Disasters in Camps

The Response Coordinators appealed to humanitarian organizations and bodies working in the region to provide urgent and immediate assistance, according to al-Souria Net.

The Syria Response Coordinators team appealed to the concerned authorities to act and prevent the recurrence of winter disasters in the camps of northern Syria. This coincides with information about a new low-pressure area that will be witnessed in the region.

The team said in a statement on Tuesday that hundreds of displaced families in camps and informal settlements were affected during the previous rainfalls, as the percentage of damage during the past winter exceeded 48% of the camps’ residents.

The statement appealed to humanitarian organizations and bodies working in the region to provide urgent and immediate assistance to the displaced people living in camps and informal settlements located in northwestern Syria.

It pointed out that “most humanitarian organizations have not started any actual movement in providing winter supplies, in conjunction with a sharp decrease in humanitarian response operations to compensate for damages, which did not exceed an absolute 22% of previous damages.”

It stressed the need to provide the necessary protection from winter disasters, especially for the most vulnerable groups, including children, women and the elderly, and to avoid repeating previous mistakes.

Camps in northwestern Syria need equipment before the start of rainfall, such as repairing sewage and rain networks and securing the necessary insulators to prevent rainwater from entering the tents.

According to the Response Coordinators, the damage is expected to increase further, including a large proportion of the camps during the next depression.

In the northwestern region of Syria, about 1633 camps, according to the team’s statistics, are home to one million people and 811,000 displaced people.

These camps, especially informal ones, are exposed to significant damage during the winter due to rainfall, snow, strong winds and low temperatures.

The rate of fires in these camps also increases during the winter due to the reliance on unsafe heating methods and the nature of the tents that ignite.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.