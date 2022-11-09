Pedersen Calls For Focus on “Political Solutions” in Syria

Syrian government forces targeted IDP camps northwest of the country that resulted in the killing and injury of 80 individuals, according to North Press.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called for all conflicting parties in Syria to focus on “political solutions” after attacks that stroke IDP camps in northwest Syria, killing and wounding nearly 80 individuals.

On Tuesday, Pedersen voiced concern over the attacks against IDP camps in northwestern Syria “which killed & injured civilians in IDP camps in Idlib.”

In a tweet, the UN Special Envoy stressed the need for “calm, a nationwide ceasefire, & to focus on political solutions.”

In the same regard, Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, Najat Rochdi, said Syrian civilians are killed again due to “hostilities.”

Rochdi added in a tweet, “Another devastating tragedy for too many. This must stop.”

She called for all parties to the conflict in Syria to protect civilians “wherever they are in Syria,” stressing the need for “a nationwide ceasefire.”

Although the de-escalation zone in northwest Syria is subject to a Russian-Turkish ceasefire agreement signed in March 2020, the area witnesses frequent mutual bombardment despite the entry of the ceasefire into force.

