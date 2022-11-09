Damascus: French FM’s Statement on Northwest Syria Exposes France’s Subversive Role

Syria said French's statements are "full of lies and fabrications," according to SANA.

Syria strongly condemned the statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry on the situation in northwest Syria, stressing that this statement exposes the subversive role exercised by the French government.

“Syria strongly condemns the statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry on the situation in northwest Syria, which is full of lies and fabrications, and once again exposes the subversive role of the French government, its full partnership, and the support of France to the terrorist groups in Syria,” An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said.

“French government should have condemned the recent escalation of terrorist groups in northwestern Syria, and we wonder about its ignorance of the Turkish regime’s behaviour who is the main supporter of these groups,” the source added.

The source stated that “Syria reiterates its constant pursuit of remnants terrorist groups till eliminating them completely and the stances of hostile states as France won’t prevent it from achieving this goal and consolidate its security and stability.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.