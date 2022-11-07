Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Overturning of Bus Carrying Syrian Refugees in Turkey

The bus was carrying refugees from Istanbul to Diyarbakir during their deportation, according to Orient Net.

On Monday, the Turkish province of Sivas witnessed a tragic incident that killed Syrian refugees and injured dozens. O.

The Turkish newspaper Sabah quoted the governor of Sivas, Yilmaz Şimşek, as saying that the incident killed two Syrians and injured 40 others– ten of which are serious injuries. The newspaper added that among the injured were Turkish officers who accompanied them during their deportation.

The newspaper pointed out that the accident occurred on the Kayseri-Pinarbasi road in the Gürün district of Sivas, at about eight o’clock am. The injured were taken to the Gürün government hospital, pointing out that those inside the bus were 38 Syrians, two drivers, and five Turkish officers.

Video footage showed Governor Şimşek inside the Gürün hospital visiting the wounded. He confirmed that 16 injured people had been taken to other hospitals, including three officers, for inspection against internal wounds.

Regarding the causes of the tragic accident, the governor of Sivas said that investigations are under way to find out the details of what happened. He added that rainy weather and a slippery road are likely to be the biggest cause of the accident, but the matter is under investigation.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.