Assad Regime Kills Man and his Son Upon their Return to Homs Despite ‘Settling of their Status’

President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, said that two Syrian citizens, Muayyad al-Obeid and his son Abdulaziz, died under torture in the prisons of the Assad regime after they returned to the regime’s areas following “settlement of their status” with the regime. He stressed that these reports confirm that the regime will not stop killing and will take revenge on all the returnees in the same way.

Meslet pointed out that the death of al-Obeid and his son proves that the Assad regime will not give up its criminal policies against the Syrian people. He warned governments against forcing refugees to return to regime areas, holding them fully responsible for the safety of refugees being forced to return.

Meslet also said that the United Nations should not engage in returning Syrian refugees to the regime-held areas as he denounced the deafening silence about these violations and the recent forced deportations from Lebanon.

Local activists said that Moayad al-Obeid and his son Abdel Aziz were killed under tortured in Sednaya Prison near Damascus even though they “settled their status” with the regime in 2020. The victims returned from the Rukban camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border to their hometown of Al-Qaryatayn in eastern rural Homs.

The activists added that the family of the victims learned the news of their death on Monday via an officer in the Badiya Security Branch who gave them this information in exchange for a sum of money.

