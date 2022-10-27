Syrian Kurds Welcome U.S. Mediation to Open Border Crossing With KRI

The U.S. initiative is meant to open the crossing routinely and organize it in favour of residents in all fields, according to North Press.

On Tuesday, Kurdish politicians welcomed an initiative launched by the U.S. for mediation to open the Semalka border crossing between Syria and the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI).

On October 25th, Nikolas Granger, U.S. Senior Representative to Northeast Syria, met with the two opposing sides of intra-Kurdish dialogue in Qamishli, northeastern Syria.

Jamal Sheikh Baqi, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria, said Kurdish National Unity Parties (PYNK) welcomed the U.S. initiative to start a dialogue between the KRI government and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

The U.S. initiative is meant to open the crossing routinely and organize it in favour of residents in all fields, according to Sheikh Baqi.

The Kurdish politician said during the meeting with Granger, they focused on aspects of stability and security in northeastern Syria.

Additionally, the gathering parties tacked Turkish attacks by drones, and Turkish disrespect to agreements concluded with the U.S. and Russia.

Following the Turkish incursion in October 2019, Turkey signed two ceasefire agreements, one with Russia and the other with the US stipulating ceasing all hostilities and the withdrawal of the SDF 32 km away from the Turkish border.

According to the agreement, the SDF withdrew from the border areas, but Turkey continues targeting the area.

Granger stressed that the U.S. and the U.S.-led Global Coalition would provide more support in the fields of development and stability.

Nemat Dawood, a member of the General Secretariat of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) in Syria, told North Press they discussed with the U.S. Senior Representative to Northeast Syria the “difficult” economic conditions the region is facing and the education issue.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.