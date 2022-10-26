Turkey Intends to Reorganize Syrian Opposition Factions

Turkey intends to reorganize the SNA factions to end the state of constant infighting among the factions, according to North Press.

Reports talked about the Turkish plan to merge Turkish-backed armed Syrian opposition factions, also known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), into a unified army under a single command.

Turkey intends to reorganize the SNA factions to end the state of constant infighting and criminal incidents among the factions, according to sources.

Middle East Eye said, citing Turkish security sources, that a single command and a single army will be established, excluding the HTS as it is not part of the SNA.

Previously, Turkey carried out many failed attempts to implement this plan, according to the source.

It noted that all SNA factions would withdraw from civilian areas, and a regular army led by a central command will be established.

Recently, the SNA-held city of Afrin and its countryside witnessed fighting between the HTS, Sultan Suleiman Shah (al-Amshat) faction, and al-Hamza Division (Turkish-backed Syrian opposition factions) on the one hand, and Levant Front along with Third Legion and Ahrar al-Sham faction on the other.

