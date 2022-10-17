Mekdad Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of a State Recognized Only by Russia and North Korea

In June this year, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced its country’s formal recognition of the Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Syria TV notes.

Russian media reported that the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, received Monday Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Natalia Nikonorova. Russia has announced the secession of the region recently.

During the meeting, Mekdad claimed that his government “supports Donetsk Republic and backs Donetsk people’s right to self-determination,” affirming the necessity of enhancing relations between the two friendly counties in all fields.

Yenis Pushilin, the president of Donetsk region – recognized by only a few countries in the world, including Russia, North Korea and the Syrian regime – said in previous statements last month, “Syria will remain one of our partners as part of Russia.”

One of the first

In June this year, the Syrian Foreign Ministry announced its country’s formal recognition of the Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, following an earlier pledge by President Bashar al-Assad.

In response to this recognition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the full suspension of diplomatic relations with Syria, prompting Damascus to do the same and announce the severing of ties with Kiev on 20 July.

During a statement made last month, the President of the Donetsk Republic, Denis Pushilin, said, “Syria, which was among the first to recognize the independence of the Republic … will remain one of our partners.”

With its allies, “including Syria,” the president added at the time, the republic “will fulfill agreements that have been reached, and will reserve the right to foreign economic relations as part of Russia.”

On 12th October, during a UN vote condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, which 193 members voted in favor of, Syria was among the 35 countries who abstained, prompting US media to suggest that Russia is not “as isolated as the west may like to think.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.