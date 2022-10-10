Syria Condemns Terrorist Attack on Crimea’s Bridge, Affirms Russia’s Right to Protect its National Security

Syria accused the West of targeting the Russian Federation to maintain Western hegemony over the world, according to SANA.

Syria condemns” in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack that targeted the Crimean Bridge, which was carried out by the Ukrainian Intelligence Services as the investigations revealed,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

The ministry added that “this terrorist act, which was not condemned by the United States and its tools in the West, demonstrates clearly the complicity and full partnership of Western countries in targeting the Russian Federation to maintain Western hegemony over the world.

The Ministry went on to say that Syria reiterates its full solidarity and standing with the Russian Federation and affirms the right of the Russian Federation to take all measures to protect its national security and put an end to NATO’s aggression, which poses a serious threat to security and peace in Europe and the world.

