Tragic End of a Young Syrian Man in a Forest in Greece

A young Syrian man from the Deir-ez-Zor governorate was killed in a forest in Greece. He fell into a deep valley and sustained serious injuries and fractures in several parts of his body, causing his death hours later amid the complete inability of his friends to rescue him and the failure of Greek ambulance teams to respond to their calls.

The young Hamoud al-Dali was on his way to Europe with his friends when the tragic accident occurred in a mountainous area with deep valleys.

Activists said that Dali was in a group of thirty young Syrians. When they saw a car coming towards them in the mountains area, they thought it belonged to the Greek police, so they rushed to run and hide and went down to a deep valley, causing them to fall and seriously injure a young man, resulting in his death.

Activists posted on social media a video of the deceased young man with several of his friends, who were also injured by fractures and injuries, some of them critical.

The Rescue Cell, an organization that deals with refugees and their news and tries to help them, said that four young Syrians were left by their group in the forests of Greece, and their situation was bad. One of them lost his life after suffering from wounds and fractures he sustained due to exhaustion, fatigue and falling from a height in a rocky valley.

The rescue cell pointed out that the young men had been in this situation for 24 hours, and the ambulance had been informed of their condition. Two of the men sustain fractures in the face and feet. The group changed its location more than once until it finally settled on one of the roads, which was easily accessible.

Police and ambulance came to the exact location of these youths, and the injured were taken to a hospital in the Alexandroupolis area, while the deceased’s body was taken to the hospital’s morgue.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.