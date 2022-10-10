Syria Demands Compensation from America for the Looting and Losses It Caused

The Syrian government is claiming that the U.S. is making money out of the oil in northeast Syria and wants compensation, Al-Watan, a pro-government newspaper, is saying

On Saturday, Syria stressed that the continued theft of Syrian oil by the United States is a piracy and an attempt to return to the outdated colonial eras. It stated that it reserves the right to receive compensation from the US for all the looting and losses it caused.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants tweeted: “The United States should immediately withdraw its illegal forces from Syrian territory and stop its support for terrorists, mercenaries and separatist militias that use it to carry out its narrow goals and interests.”

“The continuation of the United States’ despicable policy of stealing Syrian oil across the Syrian-Iraqi border and transporting it to northern Iraq represents piracy and an attempt to return to outdated colonial times.”

Syria, recalling that these practices contradict international law and the Charter of the United Nations, calls on the UN Security Council to condemn them and work to put an end to them. It affirms that it reserves the right to receive compensation from the United States for all that it looted and the losses it caused as a result.

Over the past weeks, the US occupation forces have intensified their theft of Syrian oil, taking out hundreds of tanks loaded with stolen oil to their bases in Iraqi territory.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.