Upcoming Decrees to Appoint New Ambassadors; Jaafari as Syrian Ambassador to Russia

Al-Watan has learned from informed sources that several ambassadors will soon be appointed as soon as the necessary legal procedures are completed.

The sources indicated that the appointments would include Syrian ambassadors in Cuba, Brazil, Venezuela, Serbia, South Africa, Sudan, Bahrain, Pakistan, Indonesia, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The new appointments will also include the appointment of new Permanent Representatives of Syria to UNESCO, as well as to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.

Yesterday, it was announced that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Bashar al-Jaafari has been appointed Syria’s ambassador to the Russian Federation. SANA reported that Jaafari was sworn in before President Bashar al-Assad, who then received Jaafari, offered him guidance, and wished him success in his mission.

Four countries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is witnessing a broad diplomatic reshuffle, which covers changes of several ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions. Last May, several decrees were issued appointing and changing Syrian ambassadors in four countries.

The decrees included the appointment of four new ambassadors to China, India, Armenia, and Oman. Mohammed Hassanein Khaddam, who was serving as Syria’s chargé d’affaires to Japan, was named Syria’s ambassador to China. People’s Assembly member Noura Arisian was named Syria’s ambassador to Armenia. Bassam al-Khatib, who was Syria’s ambassador to Oman, was named Syria’s ambassador to India. Khatib was replaced as ambassador to Oman by Idris Mia, who had previously served as Syria’s ambassador to Cuba.

At the end of last year, decrees were issued to end the tenures of seven Syrian ambassadors: Syria’s ambassador to China, Imad Mustafa, who was later appointed director of the Diplomatic Institute; Syria’s ambassador to India, Riad Abbas, who took over as director of the Department of Arab Affairs; Syria’s ambassador to Armenia, Mohammed Haj Ibrahim; the ambassador to the DPRK, Tammam Suleiman; ambassador to Venezuela, Khalil Bitar; South Africa’s Anfwan Naeb, who took over as director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Syria’s ambassador to Sudan, Habib Abbas.

