Syria Slams Western Countries for Turning OPCW Into Political Tool

Syria has always believed that the OPCW is the source of the world’s salvation from weapons of mass destruction, according to SANA.

Syrian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, Ambassador Milad Attiya, affirmed that Syria has always believed that the Chemical Weapons Convention is the source of the world’s salvation from weapons of mass destruction and that OPCW has to apply the terms of this convention with professionalism and away from politicization.

“Since 2018, we find that the OPCW is used as a tool to carry out political agendas of some western states against countries parties in the Convention,” Attiya said in a statement for Syria recited in front of the opening of 101st session of the Chemical Weapons Convention’s Executed Council.

Attiya added that the US and some Western countries have turned the organization into a tool for political manipulation that distanced it from its professionalism, pointing out that Syria’s accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013 stemmed from its deep belief in rejecting the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.