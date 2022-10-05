Upon directives of Assad, Army Carries out Tactical Drills with Live Ammunition

An army formation has carried out several-day tactical drills with live ammunition, according to SANA.

Upon the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed forces, President Bashar al-Assad, and in light of the combatant programs of the Syrian armed forces for this year, an army formation has carried out several-day tactical drills with live ammunition.

Different land and air troops, within conditions that imitate the nature of the real battle, have taken part in the drills.

Commander of the Russian troops working in Syria, lieutenant General Alexander Chaiko and a number of the army’s senior officers attended the event.

