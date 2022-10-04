New Leader of Maghawir al-Thawra: Interested in Representing Al-Tanf in International Conferences

Farid al-Qassem stressed that "there are no divisions" within the Maghawir, according to al-Tareek.

Colonel Farid al-Qassem, the new commander of the Maghawir al-Thawra army, said that the new changes in the faction’s leadership were imposed by the requirements of the next stage. In an interview with the Lebanese website Al-Modon, he noted that “the stage needs a different approach to what was previously. There were some mistakes, and we hope to correct them.”

Qassem stressed that “there are no divisions” within the Maghawir. “Some council members,” he explained, “rejected this decision because I am not affiliated with the Maghawir, but now they understand the point, and we will work together to follow up the mission of the Maghawir Al-Tahwra.”

The international coalition had appointed Al-Qassem as Commander of the Maghawir Al-Tahwra after it had dismissed its former commander, Muhannad Al-Talla`a.

Qassem stressed the need to “improve reciprocal relations with neighbouring countries. All threats to the national security of these countries must be removed, as we benefit from the medical, educational and food services they provide to the people of the al-Rukban camp.”

“Maghawir al-Thawra pays attention to putting the entire region on the Syrian political map and to have a presence in international conferences,” he said. “There are significant changes for the region’s importance in terms of location and future mission.”

Regarding the attacks on commando positions by Russia and militias believed to be affiliated with Iran and ways to deal with them if they recur, Qassem said: “We have the right to defend ourselves in case we are attacked again.”

On the possibility that the commandos under his new leadership will deal with the SDF militia, Qassem said, “So far, there is no direct cooperation with them.”

It is noteworthy that the international coalition had besieged the positions of Maghawir al-Thawra at the al-Tanf base after the intractability of the military council and its members in rejection of the decision to appoint Farid Qassem in conjunction with his arrival at the base to officially take over his duties, succeeding the deposed Muhannad Talaa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.