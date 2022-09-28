2 Killed in Turkish Shelling in Northern Syria: State Media

Two people were killed and eight others wounded by the attack, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Two people were killed and eight others wounded on Tuesday by Turkish shelling that targeted areas in Syria’s northern province of Hasakah, according to state media reports.

The reports said the shelling targeted homes and workshops in villages controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern countryside of Hassakeh.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the SDF retaliated by shelling villages controlled by the Turkish forces and the Türkiye-backed rebels in northern Hassakeh, without providing information on casualties.

The exchange of fire is part of the tension between the Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Türkiye has recently threatened to launch an operation to establish a safe zone in northern Syria to draw a separating line between Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria and the Turkish border.

