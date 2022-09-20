Assad’s Forces Betray a Family that Returned from Turkey to Homs

The military security branch raided the family’s home and arrested its five members returning from Turkey, according to Zaitoun Agency.

Assad’s forces betrayed a family in rural Homs days after they returned from Turkey.

Local sources confirmed that members of the military security branch of the Assad forces raided the family’s home and arrested its five members after returning from Turkey.

A local source told Nedaa Post that the patrol surrounded one of the farms adjacent to the Sitteen Road near the Mijana restaurant and arrested family members.

Among those arrested were a woman and two children who were taken for interrogation inside Military Security Branch 261 in central Homs.

Refugee Mohammad Derbas was previously killed under torture in the prisons of Assad’s forces, where he was arrested about a week after returning from Turkey to the city of Aleppo.

