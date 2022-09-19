Response Coordinators: Cholera Outbreak will Sweep Across Northern Syria

The Syrian Response Coordinators warned residents of opposition-held areas of the risk of cholera, according to Baladi News.

On Monday, in a statement, the Syrian Response Coordinators warned residents of opposition-held areas of the risk of a cholera outbreak after the first case was recorded in the city of Jarablus, in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

The WHO statement called on all residents in northwestern Syria, specifically in camps scattered in the region, to be careful about cholera. The first case was recorded in Jarablus Hospital in eastern Aleppo after being transferred from a village.

It explained that the situation in the region is particularly prepared for the spread of the disease significantly. The outbreak will be sweeping in thousands of people if it spreads, especially those living in camps whose health is already at risk due to the lack of food and clean water.

The organization stressed the need to provide the necessary support to the camps in particular, with regard to securing water and working to repair sewage networks, especially with the spread of the phenomenon of open sanitation within the camps, which increases the suffering of the displaced.

Only 37 percent of all camps are serviced by sanitation, while entire informal camps do not contain this type of project.

It pointed out that the absence of clean and safe drinking water amounted to 43 percent of the camps for the displaced. The number of camps without water service reached more than 590 camps, and their numbers are expected to increase as a result of the suspension of their projects.

It called on humanitarian organizations working in the area to move urgently to take cholera prevention measures within the camps, and stressed the need for the utmost care and caution by the people to maintain their safety.

On Monday morning, the early warning program in the north of Aleppo governorate recorded the first case of cholera in a man in the city of Jarablus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.