Cholera Spreads, Covid is Back

The Ministry called on citizens to follow public health procedures and behaviours, according to SANA.

Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the total number of confirmed cases of cholera infection had reached 53, Aleppo 22, al-Hassake 13, Deir-ez-Zor 10, Lattakia 6 and Damascus 2 registered cases.

“The total number of death cases due to cholera infection mounted to 7, distributed on Aleppo 4, Deir Ezzor 2 and Hasaka 1” the Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry stated that it would “issue an update on the epidemiological situation to be published on its official platforms about cholera every 48 hours to facilitate obtaining information from its confirmed and exclusive source”.

The Ministry confirmed that it is “conducting epidemiological surveillance of the disease 24 hours a day and taking appropriate measures to control it in cooperation with the concerned authorities”, noting that “treatment is available, and hospitals have been provided with an additional stock of treatment in anticipation of any increase in the number of limited cases so far”.

Covid cases return to increase

Syria registered on Tuesday 28 new coronavirus cases, while the recoveries have reached 17, according to Health Ministry.

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry added that the total number of reported coronavirus cases in Syria has amounted to 57,189 till now, of which 53,915 have recovered, while 3163 have passed away.

On Monday, Syria recorded 6 cases of COVID-19 and 19 recoveries.

COMMENT FROM THE OBSERVER

Also, in Northeastern Syria, 28 new infections of coronavirus. The Health Board posted on its official Facebook account that the infections are 19 males and nine females. The total number of coronavirus infections in the AANES-held areas reached 39.180 confirmed cases, 1.578 deaths and 2.577 recovery cases.

