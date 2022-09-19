WHO Regional Director Meets Assad, Senior Officials

The WHO expressed appreciation for what it receives in support and facilitation offered by the Syrian state, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received Monday the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed al-Mandhari.

The talks touched upon the active collaboration between the organization and the medical sector in Syria aimed at improving the reality of the health response, whether in terms of epidemiological and disease control or improving the technical support and medical equipment.

During the meeting, President Assad asserted that the Regional Health Interest requires action and cooperation among all states in the region to cope with the diseases that are spreading and transmitting from one country to another.

Mandhari, in turn, voiced WHO appreciation for what it receives of support and facilitation offered by the Syrian state aiming to provide medical assistance for Syrians across the country, referring to Syria’s initiatives in this regard.

Arnous

Mandhari also met with Prime Minister Hussein Arnous. The pair discussed means to enhance cooperation between the Syrian government and the organization and increase health services provided to the health sector, in addition to the projects implemented by the organization in Syria in cooperation with the concerned authorities.

Arnous shed light on the difficulties facing the health sector in light of the unjust blockade that impedes securing the necessary medical needs and supplies, in addition to the negative effects the sector has been exposed to as a result of terrorism that destructed the infrastructure of many hospitals and health centers, along with looting their medical supplies and equipment.

Eng. Arnous pointed out that what is happening in Hasaka province in terms of cutting water by the Turkish occupation and its terrorist tools is a crime against humanity, calling at the same time for the World Health Organization to provide support to the health sector to confront the recorded cases of cholera and spare no effort to contain it.

Mandhari pointed to the comprehensive health coverage and basic health services the sector provides to the Syrian citizen despite the challenges and said that “the organization focuses on priorities in implementing its projects in Syria such as achieving sustainability and emergency rapid response,” expressing his appreciation for the facilities provided to the organization in Syria.

Mandhari met separately with Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash.

