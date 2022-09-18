Because of Racist Attack on Syrian Family: Berlin Police, Interior Ministry to be Interrogated

A video circulating showed two German policemen violently storming the home of a Syrian refugee family in Berlin, according to Syria TV.

Jian Omar, a member of parliament for Berlin’s ruling Green Party, expressed solidarity with the Syrian family who were subjected to a “racist attack,” both physical and verbal, by members of the Berlin police a few days ago. He stressed that officials will be interrogated.

In a statement posted on his official website on Friday, Omar said he visited the family of Abdullah and Dania at their home where they were assaulted and apologized to them for the racist behaviour and barbaric violence of the abusive policeman.

The parliamentarian expressed shock at the policeman’s behaviour in dealing with Abdullah, and the lack of respect for the sanctity of the house or the feelings of the young children who were forced to see these scenes.

Omar stressed that the Green Party bloc would pursue the case through the parliament until the policeman involved was punished. All measures are taken by the police not to repeat such excesses.

Omar said he had submitted a request for questioning to the Interior Committee of the Berlin Parliament, which will be attended by both the Berlin Interior Minister and the Berlin Police Chief, to question them about this racist incident. It will be broadcast publicly and live via the parliament’s website.

The scenes of the assault are shocking and moved public opinion

The parliamentarian said images of two Berlin police officers breaking into the home of a Syrian refugee family in the capital Berlin were shocking and moved public opinion.

Omar pointed out that the task of the police was limited to demanding payment of a fine worth 750 euros because the father rode the metro without buying a ticket. However, the photos showed extreme violence in the policeman’s dealings with the family and the use of racist phrases, although Abdullah expressed his willingness to pay the full violation.

The parliamentarian revealed two facts related to the incident, the first being that Abdullah actually called the police days before breaking into his house, and agreed with them to pay the violation in installments. The second fact is that the policeman shown in the video has a history of violence in the police service, and has already been punished and sorted to another area for his behaviour contrary to the laws.

“Dear Dania, dear Abdullah, you are Berliners, and you are part of the diverse Berlin community that consists of different nationalities and languages from all over the world. We are all equal before the law, and together we shape Berlin’s present and future,” the parliamentarian concluded.

Left-wing politician Ferat Kocak posted on his Twitter account a video showing the moment the Syrian husband was arrested. The wife was screaming as their child lying on the bed was crying out of fear, while the man handcuffed to the ground by German police was thrown to the ground.

When the woman asked the policeman to leave, telling him, “This is my house,” the officer replied, “This is my country, and you are guests here.” When the husband heard that the officer had told his wife, “Shut up,” the man shouted at the officer, “Don’t talk to my wife that way.”

But the officer raised his finger and said, “Your wife should not talk to me like this, you are here in our country, and you have to act according to our laws.” He also threatened the woman with imprisonment if she did not move away.

