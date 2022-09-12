Syria Says International Aid Should to be Delivered by Government

Jaafari reiterated Syria's keenness to work with the UN and its agencies, reaffirming its positive role in defending international law, according to SANA.

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Bashar al-Jaafari, discussed with Deputy Director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs for the Middle East and North Africa (OCHA) Tarek Talahmeh, and the accompanying delegation the need for all countries and international organizations to abide by the resolutions issued by the Security Council.

Jaafari stressed the need to implement Resolution/2642/ issued by the Security Council, which explicitly stipulates the transition to early recovery and the delivery of aid across the lines, stressing that the problem in the non-implementation of Security Council resolutions on Syria by some countries has become due to moral reasons in addition to being political, particularly that all Security Council resolutions affirm the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

Jaafari briefed Talahmeh on the dangerous humanitarian effects of foreign interference in Syrian affairs. He says it negatively affects the Syrian people and prolongs the crisis, outlining the destructive role that Turkey played and is playing in fueling the Syrian crisis and its violation of the laws of international legitimacy by passing terrorists and manipulating the issue of water, the role of the U.S. occupation in supporting terrorist organizations, and the impact of this occupation’s looting of national resources on the Syrian people.

He reiterated Syria’s keenness to work with the UN and its agencies based on partnership, noting the positive role of the UN in defending international law, despite the attempts of some countries to circumvent this organization and impose the law of the jungle.

In turn, Talahama thanked the Syrian government for its cooperation with UN organizations, especially OCHA, explaining the dimensions of the aforementioned resolution and what has been implemented of this resolution and what will be implemented.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.