SDF Allows Kurdish National to Prepare for Fourth Congress

The SDF's dealings with the Kurdish National Council as coming in compliance with American orders, according to al-Watan.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militias allowed the Turkish regime-backed Kurdish National Council to prepare for its fourth congress in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli.

Opposition websites quoted a member of the council’s Presidential Assembly as saying that the Assembly had not seen any obstacles from the so-called Kurdish Autonomous Administration under the control of the SDF in its meetings devoted to the holding of the conference. He expected the post-conference phase to be an entry point to overcome differences with the so-called “national unity” parties included in the Autonomous Administration.

He explained that these parties should take steps for what he called confidence-building and work within the framework of the guarantee document signed by the representative of the U.S. State Department and the leader of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi. It includes the freedom of political work of the Council and the prevention of violations against it.

In a statement to Al-Watan, monitoring sources explained this improvement in the SDF’s dealings with the Kurdish National Council as coming in compliance with American orders to unify the Kurdish position and to continue attempts to implement the separatist plan in northern Syria through the SDF militias. This is in addition to torpedoing the attempts at rapprochement between the SDF and Damascus on the one hand, which are carried out under Russian auspices and efforts, as well as Moscow’s efforts to bring Damascus and Ankara closer on the other.

In August, the so-called new State Department Representative Nicholas Granger visited SDF-controlled areas in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and international laws, where he immediately met Kurdish forces and parties.

At the time, sources said that Granger’s contact with Kurdish parties upon his arrival in the area was aimed at holding meetings with the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity Parties led by the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.