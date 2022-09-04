Damascus Suburbs: Hezbollah Supplies its Sites with Missiles, Weapons

Hezbollah is reinforcing its positions near the city of Zabadani, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Lebanese Hezbollah militia supplied missiles to several locations in the Damascus countryside on Friday evening, a well-informed source told Zaman al-Wasl.

Hezbollah deployed surface-to-air missiles at military points on the border strip near the city of Zabadani, and installed a rocket launcher at four military points, in addition to delivering qualitative and advanced weapons to the elements at the mentioned points, according to the source.

Hezbollah also delivered military bulletproof suits with helmets, installed military vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns, and deployed an advanced Iranian-made radar system.

The delivery process took place under the supervision of prominent Hezbollah leaders and military experts who specialized in missiles and are working on the developed radar system.

The operation is considered the second of its kind, as the Iranian-backed militia provided its points near the border town of Sergaya two years ago with anti-aircraft and an air defence missile system to enhance its presence on the border strip.

