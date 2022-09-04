More than 3.6 Million Students Back to School in Syria

There are 9,147 basic education schools accommodating about 3,035,882 male and female students, according to SANA.

About 3651,923 pupils and students from different educational levels headed for their schools at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. They are distributed between 13,660 schools and institutes in all provinces.

Regarding the distribution of the pupils and students in the educational stages, Minister of Education Dr. Darem Tabbaa said in a previous statement to SANA that the number of nursery schools reached 2,332 and they accommodate approximately 133,677 boys and girls.

He added that the number of secondary schools is 1,629, which accommodate 371,384 male and female students, while the number of vocational secondary schools is 479, accommodating approximately 83,873 male and female students.

As for the institutes affiliated with the Ministry of Education, Minister Tabbaa stated that their number is estimated at 73, and they accommodated approximately 27,107 students.

