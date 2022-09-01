Israeli Missile Hit Damascus Countryside and Aleppo International Airport

Mekdad said Israel was "playing with fire" and that Syria won't remain silent, according to SANA.

The Syrian army air defences confronted an Israeli missile aggression on some points in Damascus countryside and shot down a number of the missiles.

“about 9.18 p.m., the Israeli enemy carried out an air missile aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias in northern occupied Palestine, targeting some points southeast of Damascus” a Military source said on Wednesday.

The source added that the army’s air defences confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.

The aggression caused some material damage.

Earlier, a military source said that “At nearly 8 p.m., the Israeli enemy targeted Aleppo International Airport with a missile strike that caused material damage to the airport,”.

Mekdad: ‘Israel” plays with fire and exposes the region to grave dangers

In response to the Israeli attacks, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal al-Mekdad, stressed that the Israeli occupation entity is “playing with fire,” exposing the security and military situation in the region to disasters.

Mekdad said in a tweet published on the Ministry’s Twitter website, “Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks, and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later.”

Mekdad underlined that Syria has withstood and will keep resisting, and it will not abandon its stances.

He went on to say that the U.S and Western states should hold responsibility for encouraging Israel to increase its aggressions and threaten peace and security in the region and the world.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.