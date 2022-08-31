Baath Indicates to France Beginning of the Age of Begging

The local Baath Newspaper said that after the "time of abundance", comes the time of "begging" for France, according to Snack Syrian.

The local Baath newspaper indicated to France the beginning of the “era of begging.” It said that its president, Emmanuel Macron before he visited Algeria, announced the end of the time of abundance. However, he did not complete the sentence that the newspaper completed: “And the beginning of the era of beggary under the new circumstances, which prevents Europe, as a whole, from resuming the era of colonialism in its previous crude form.”

Given the repercussions of the Ukrainian war and the desperate attempts to give up Russian gas, “the first article on the list of Macronian begging from Algeria is gas.” The newspaper added that French abundance in particular and European in general has only been achieved through the sustainable plundering of the wealth of Asia and Africa.

The independence of countries after World War II was only a formality, according to the newspaper, “that is, a national flag and local institutions only, but in essence, they remained plundered for the benefit of the West. Therefore, the “abundance” obtained from looting continued until the scales changed and non-European powers entered the line, most notably China, offering the looted countries, in Asia and Africa, another option, which is economic networking.”

The newspaper did not forget to mention Russia, which made a similar offer but with lighter economic promises and harsher vocabulary than China. It provided gas to Europeans at prices that contributed to its continued abundance, but after the Ukrainian war and the drought in Europe, “drought began to invade the West.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.