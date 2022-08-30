Syrian Government Member Killed In Syria’s Daraa

A local source told North Press that unknown gunmen attacked and killed Issam Muhammad al-Zoubi.

A member of Syrian government forces was killed on Monday night in the town of Tibah in the eastern countryside of Daraa Governorate, southern Syria.

The source added that gunmen raided al-Zoubi’s house and shot him directly.

Zoubi died after he was hospitalized at the National Hospital of the town of Busra in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

Zoubi hails from the town of Tibah and worked with the Military Security Branch of the government forces in Daraa.

On August 25th, residents found the bodies of Ahmad Kayed al-Shahma and Majid Mahmoud al-Hoshan on the road between the towns of al-Delli and al-Sihailiah in the northern countryside of Daraa.

