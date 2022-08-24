Iranian Foreign Ministry: No Link with Targets Bombed by US in Syria

Iran said the attacks targeted "popular groups" that are not linked with it, according to Syria TV.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied its relationship with the sites targeted by the United States of America, on Tuesday evening, in Deir-ez-Zor, eastern Syria.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kinani described what he called the US military’s “new aggression” as an “act of terrorism.” He noted that it targeted “popular groups” (without specifying them) and denied that these groups were linked to Iran.

He considered, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, that the US targeting is a violation of Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. He said that “the presence of US forces in parts of Syria is contrary to international laws and violates national sovereignty. It is considered an occupation.”

Kinani called on US forces to “leave Syria immediately and stop plundering the country’s oil and grain wealth.” He added that the claim to fight terrorism is “just an excuse for the continuation of the occupation”.

US planes bomb Iranian facilities in Deir ez-Zor

The US military has announced airstrikes on Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) facilities in Deir-ez-Zor with the aim of “defending and protecting US forces from attacks such as those by Iranian-backed groups against US personnel,” according to a statement from the US military’s Central Command.

According to the spokesman for the US military’s Central Command, Colonel Joe Puccino, the strike targeted nine ammunition depots in Deir-ez-Zor belonging to Iranian-backed groups.

Puccino told al-Hurra that the original goal was to destroy 11 ammunition depots, but the attack on two of them was cancelled after it was observed that people were moving close to their position. This came to ensure that no civilians were killed.

A week ago, the al-Tanf base in Syria was attacked by “drones.” This attack is the second of its kind since October 2021.

The development coincides with reports that a revival of the nuclear deal with Iran is imminent after concessions are made.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.