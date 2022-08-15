Turkish Media: Western Countries Offered to Separate Syrian Opposition from Turkey

A Turkish newspaper said that western countries offered to give opposition-held areas independence, according to Baladi News.

Turkey, a newspaper close to the government, said Western countries were taking measures to increase what it called “chaos” in Syria.

A report by the newspaper revealed that the countries of the international coalition against ISIS contacted the Syrian opposition and told it that Turkey would hand the opposition over to the Syrian regime. The countries promised it (the opposition) that if it abandons Turkey and agrees with them, they will give independence to Idleb and Aleppo.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed leader of a large group who attended the meeting with the international coalition as saying that “countries in the coalition told us that we will give you Idleb, Hama and Aleppo, while Daraa and Suweida will be a joint autonomous region between Sunnis and Druze. Damascus, Homs, Lattakia, and Tartous will be a state for the Alawites,” according to the newspaper.

Quoting the leader, the countries added: “If you wish in the future to unite with the SDF areas, the United States and its allies will provide you with all kinds of support, as well as support to obtain international legitimacy.”

Several factions affiliated with the Ankara-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) warned against being dragged behind “the games of the instigators.” They said that these divisions are artificial and intended to create chaos.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, stressed, on Thursday, the need for reconciliation between the Syrian opposition and the regime. A “short” meeting with Syrian regime Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, was revealed, which caused a wave of outrage in the liberated areas.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.