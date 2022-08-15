Foreign Ministry: French Government Continues to Mislead Public Opinion on Syria

Syria accused the French government of being a "full supporter of terrorism" and a "servile follower of U.S. policy," according to the Syria Times.

Syria has affirmed that the French government, in the context of its full partnership in supporting terrorism, has been spreading lies and misleading public opinion regarding the situation in Syria.

“It was not surprising to see the recent statement issued by the French Foreign Ministry regarding fabricated videos of an unknown source which lack the lowest degree of authenticity and are certainly a repetition of many of the materials that have gone viral, which are one of the most misleading tools used in the aggression against Syria,” an official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement.

The source added, “The French government, through its full involvement in its unlimited support for terrorism in the war on Syria, bears primary responsibility for the shedding of Syrian blood and the crimes committed against the Syrians, which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity and require political and legal accountability.”

The source went on saying “It is ironic that the French government claims to defend human rights, and its history is rich with crimes committed in many parts of the world. The confessions and apologies of the French state will not be able to erase this shame in its dark history or absolve it of responsibility, and it is therefore unqualified and the last one who has the right to talk about values of justice and international law.”

The source concluded that France, which has accepted for itself to be a servile follower of American policies and lacks the slightest degree of independence in its policies, must be well aware that the era of mandate and guardianship over others has become in the dustbins of history and that the world is no longer deceived by the false values of fake democracies that are reeling and collapsing while witnessing the beginning of the emergence of a new world order that exposes the lies, hypocrisy and crimes of the colonial West which seeks to maintain its hegemony over the capabilities of peoples and confiscate their national choices.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.