Armed Faction in Syria’s Aleppo Suspends Work With Turkey

The Ahrar al-Sharqiya faction withdrew its members from the joint checkpoints as they fear a rapprochement between Ankara and Damascus, according to North Press.

Members of an armed faction of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) withdrew on Tuesday from the joint checkpoints and military posts with the Turkish forces in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

A source close to the SNA told North Press that the Ahrar al-Sharqiya faction withdrew its members from the joint checkpoints with the Turkish forces in the northern and eastern countryside of Aleppo Governorate.

It suspended its contact with the Turkish forces in the aftermath of the recent statements regarding rapprochement between Turkey and the Syrian government, according to the source.

The source added that “What the Ahrar al-Sharqiya has done is an introduction to steps that could reshuffle the situation and complicate the relationship between the factions and the guarantor.”

“There is a concern that the Turks could change their position and hold a bargain with the Russians and Iranians in favour of the regime and at the expense of the Syrian people and the opposition,” he noted.

He indicated that fears were raised after the remarks made by Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the end of July about the possibility of rendering political support to the Syrian government and confirming the intelligence sharing between the two sides.

“The opposition forces in the area believe that these are grave developments that are not in their interests,” the source said.

