Daraa el-Balad Central Committee Dissolves Due to “Inability” to Solve Problems

The Daraa Central Committee announced its dissolution and the suspension of committee activities in all areas, calling on the city’s inhabitants to fill the void and form a new committee to negotiate with the Assad regime.

Abu Ali Mahamid, one of the elders of Daraa al-Balad, said that the Central Committee had decided to dissolve itself, cease all activities, and return to ordinary civil life. Committee members made this decision having tried to promote the region’s best interests and to defend its next generation, the statement said.

Mahamid noted that the decision came “after they blocked all paths to solving the country’s problems. And, to avoid accountability to God and the Syrian people, they gave up on their work and surrendered to other interests. Perhaps they are better placed to help.”

Mahamid, who is close to the committee, added that the people of Daraa “call on those who were criticizing the committee — by opposing its work and accusing it of being corrupt — to fill the void in Daraa al-Balad. They should do their duty as compatriots and form a committee. It is crucial to find someone who will communicate and negotiate with the regime into the future.”

The Daraa Central Committees began to form after the regime took control of the governorate in 2018. Their mandate is to negotiate with the Syrian regime’s security committees on behalf of the people of Daraa.

