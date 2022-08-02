Opposition Government: 50 Killed in Liberated Areas in First Half of 2022

504 attacks were recorded across the "liberated areas" in the same period, according to the SOC Media Department.

The Directorate of Documentation of Violations and Human Rights in the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) issued its semi-annual report for the year 2022, which details the major violations committed by the Assad regime and the PYD terrorist militia in the liberated areas.

The Directorate said it documented the deaths of 50 people, including five women and 17 children, and the injury of 134 others, including 15 women and 47 children, in the first half of 2022.

According to the report, the Assad regime and its allies were responsible for the deaths of 21 civilians, including three women and nine children, and the injury of 25 others, including three women and eight children. The PYD terrorist militia was responsible for the deaths of 29 civilians, including two women and eight children, and the injury of 109 others, among which 12 women and 39 children.

The Directorate indicated that it recorded no fewer than 504 attacks across the liberated areas in the same period, of which the Assad regime was responsible for 442 attacks, and the PYD terrorist militia for 62 others.

The report listed three deadly attacks against civilians in the liberated areas, of which the Assad regime was responsible for one attack, while the PYD terrorist militia was responsible for two others.

The Directorate also said that it recorded three attacks on civilians objects and staff, of which the Assad regime was responsible for one attack, while the PYD terrorist militia was responsible for two others.

