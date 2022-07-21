Syria and China Sign $30 Million Telecommunications and Software Supply Project

The grant aims at rehabilitating Syria's communication network that was "destroyed by terrorists", according to al-Watan.

On Wednesday, Syria and China signed an exchange letter regarding the project of supplying communications equipment and software for the benefit of the Ministry of Communications and Technology “Syrian Telecom Company” in the building of the Planning and International Cooperation Authority in Damascus.

The letter was signed on the Syrian side by the head of the Planning and International Cooperation Authority, Fadi Salti al-Khalil, and on the Chinese side, by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Damascus, Feng Biao, in the presence of the Minister of Communications and Technology Iyad al-Khatib, and the Executive Director of the Syrian Telecom Company, Saif al-Din al-Hassan

In a statement to al-Watan, the Minister of Communications and Technology said that the purpose of this cooperation is to re-secure the telecommunications infrastructure that terrorists destroyed. The agreement presents an essential opportunity for the Syrian Telecommunications Company to rebuild its previously destroyed network. The statement indicated that the first phase would cover four governorates and the second phase would cover the remaining ones.

The Chinese ambassador also revealed that China’s $30 million grant for the supply of telecommunications technology equipment — which was preceded about a month ago by the grant of 100 Chinese buses — will be followed in the coming days by the arrival of a new batch of Chinese food aid, including wheat and rice.

Fadi al-Khalil, head of the Planning and International Cooperation Authority, said the grant “will ensure the restoration of the concept of communication, which will reflect on the work of citizens, especially those abandoned by terrorism, in the hope of a quick return of all Syrians for the re-establishment of Syria. We wish it will become better than it was, like President Bashar al-Assad instructed.”

Khalil said that China’s grants helped Syrians in many regions, both economically and in terms of their living conditions.

