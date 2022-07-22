Three Soldiers Martyred in Israeli Aggression on Damascus

Three soldiers were killed and seven others were injured as a result of the midnight attack, according to SANA.

The Israeli enemy carried out at 12:32 a.m. an aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.

Our air defence systems confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, according to a military source.

Three soldiers were martyred, seven others were injured, and material damages were documented due to the aggression, the source concluded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.