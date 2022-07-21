Israel Rejects New Turkish Operation Against North Syria

Israel believes that a Turkish incursion in northern Syria would benefit Iran in the long run, according to North Press.

Israeli officials said on Wednesday that Israel rejects any Turkish military operation inside Syrian territory that would help Iranian influence grow to the detriment of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

“Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata told his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan that a new Turkish incursion in northern Syria would dramatically harm the Kurds and could benefit Iran in the long run,” the Israeli officials told Axios.

Following Turkish threats to invade new Syrian parts, the SDF Commander in Chief Mazloum Abdi said, in a press conference, “We accepted that the Syrian Army fortifies its posts in Kobani, Manbij and border areas to carry out its task to protect Syrian border, and we will do what is needed to avoid war against our areas.”

According to the American website, Israel sees the Syrian Kurds as allies against the growing Iranian influence in Syria.

Erdogan has recently announced plans to carry out another major military cross-border incursion into northern Syria. Erdogan specified his targets in the two northern Syrian cities of Manbij and Tel Rifaat.

On July 1st, Erdogan said that Ankara’s new military operation in northern Syria could begin anytime.

“The time has come to clear these lands from the terrorist organizations,” Erdogan threatened during Tehran Summit.

Tehran’s trilateral summit brought the presidents of Iran, Turkey, and Russia together with the Syrian issue on the top of its agenda.

