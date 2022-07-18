Nusra Terrorists Use White Helmet Ambulances to Shell Safe Areas, Russia

The Russian Minister of Defense said that 16 mortar attacks were monitored over the past 24 hours, according to SANA.

The Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) said that terrorists of the Jabhat al-Nusra organization are using ambulances and vehicles carrying the logo of the “White Helmets” terrorist organization to shell the safe areas at the de-escalation zone.

“Terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra organization have used, while bombing the safe areas in Aleppo, Idleb and Lattakia countryside, ambulances and vehicles carrying the logo of the “White Helmet” organization,” Deputy Chief of the Hmeimim-based Russian Coordination Center, Yevgeny Gerasimov, said in a statement on Monday.

He added that 16 mortar attacks were monitored over the past 24 hours.

The “white Helmet’ terrorist organization was established in Turkey in 2013 with British and American funding and is linked to terrorist organizations, especially Jabhat al-Nusra, which is listed on the international terrorism list.

