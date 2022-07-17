Assad Artillery Rocks “De-escalation Zone” in Idleb

The regime is targetting several villages in the de-escalation zone, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Syrian regime forces intensified their artillery and missile shelling, targeting villages and towns in the countryside of Idleb, Hama and Aleppo, located within the so-called “fourth de-escalation zone,” local sources told Zaman al-Wasl.

Regime forces and Russia-backed militias have targeted, with more than 150 artillery shells, during the past 24 hours, the villages and towns of Maklabis, Al-Batah, Sheikh Suleiman, Kafr Ta’al, Kafr Amma, and Taqad” in the western countryside of Aleppo, Sfuhun, Al-Fatirah, Al-Bara, and Benin, and Al-Ruwaiha in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region in the southern countryside of Idleb, the vicinity of the towns of “Afis and Ma’arat Al-Naasan in the southern and northern countryside of Idleb, and “Al-Ankawi” in the Al-Ghab Plain area in the northwestern Hama countryside.

No casualties were reported.

The sources confirmed that the bombing coincided with an intense flight of Russian reconnaissance planes in the airspace of the de-escalation zone, in light of the continuous artillery shelling on villages and towns near the contact lines separating the regime-controlled areas and the Syrian opposition factions took control.

The factions of the Al-Fateh Al-Mubeen operations room targeted military sites and headquarters of the regime forces in the villages of Al-Bahsa in the western countryside of Hama, Hantoutin in the southern countryside of Idleb, and Habr Drakl in the western countryside of Aleppo, causing direct casualties as a result of the targeting.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.