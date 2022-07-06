High-Ranking U.S. Delegation Visits Hol Camp, ISIS Prison in NE Syria

The delegation included a U.S. Senator and the Commander of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, according to North Press.

A diplomatic source told North Press that a high-ranking U.S. delegation visited Tuesday the al-Sina’a prison in the city of Hassakeh and al-Hol Camp in northeast Syria.

The delegation included U.S. Senator, Lindsey Graham, and the commander of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr.

The delegation visited al-Sina’a prison in Hassakeh, which holds members of the Islamic State (ISIS), and which was attacked by ISIS sleeper cells in January.

The U.S. delegation also visited the al-Hol Camp, which houses the families of ISIS members and tens of thousands of Iraqi refugees and Syrian IDPs.

The camp management conveyed to the delegation the general situation of the camp, in light of the increasing number of killing incidents within the overcrowded camp.

Before heading to Syria, the U.S. senator visited Iraq and Turkey and talked about a plan of rapprochement between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Turkish government.

On Tuesday, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) Nechirvan Barzani discussed with Graham the latest developments regarding the war on terrorism, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the situation in Syria, and the Kurdish issue there.

